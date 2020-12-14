Advertisement

GPD investigating sexual battery case

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville police are investigating a sexual battery case that happened near the University of Florida campus.

According to police, a man walked the victim home to her apartment at Social 28 on SW 13th street.

This happened Saturday night around 11.

The incident happened inside her apartment.

According to police, the suspect is a white male between five-foot ten-inches to six-foot 2 -inches and has short, dark hair.

Police ask anyone with information to contact GPD.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In late November, the first one was discovered in Utah and more than 40 have popped up across...
Monolith found in Gainesville
FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2019 file photo, Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) looks on during...
Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson remains critical but stable after collapse
According to police, a man entered Powell’s home just after 4 am and shot him.
Ocala shooting leaves man dead
Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) goes for the dunk against Kentucky forward Nick Richards...
UPDATE: UF says Keyontae Johnson is in ‘critical but stable condition’ after collapsing in game against Florida State
Kelly Shearer and Margaret Paxton
18-year-old UF hit and run victim Margaret Paxton remembered by best friend

Latest News

How meeting Santa looks different this year
How meeting Santa looks different during pandemic
Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast
Pets have the ability to help people through tough times and a new grant is helping those...
Humane Society of North Central Florida to receive grant from ASPCA
What stories you need to look out for the week of Dec 14th
The Week Ahead: What stories you need to look out for the week of Dec 14th
Gainesville florists host winter wreath workshop
Gainesville florists host winter wreath workshop