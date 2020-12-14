GPD investigating sexual battery case

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville police are investigating a sexual battery case that happened near the University of Florida campus.

According to police, a man walked the victim home to her apartment at Social 28 on SW 13th street.

This happened Saturday night around 11.

The incident happened inside her apartment.

According to police, the suspect is a white male between five-foot ten-inches to six-foot 2 -inches and has short, dark hair.

Police ask anyone with information to contact GPD.

