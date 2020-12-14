How meeting Santa looks different during pandemic

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The tradition of meeting Santa Claus for children across North Central Florida lives on this year despite the pandemic, but how you meet him looks different.

Many places like Bass Pro Shops have socially distanced meet and greets. Children and families can meet Santa through what they call a magical shield from the North Pole, which is a thick piece of plexi-glass serving as a barrier between guests and Santa.

Store Co-Manger Steve Washburn said they still want to keep the tradition going while being as safe as possible.

“It’s nice to see just the children their reaction of being able to still see Santa we’ve even had some folks bring their pets,” Washburn said.

Other safety measures include individual appointments, a temperature and health check and encouraged use of face masks.

Visitors like Taylor Smith said the experience was safe and smooth with no line or wait.

“We had to see Santa it was his first time so we booked online it was easy and direct,” said Smith. “It’s safe they’re keeping a nice social distance between everyone, if you’re worried about your children obviously that was my biggest concern.”

For those that are looking for a more traditional meet and greet, Cottom Farms Christmas Village in Marion County is one of the few places where you can go to sit on Santa’s lap.

According to Santa’s Coordinator, Nicki Cottom, this year is the busiest they’ve seen the farm as people have traveled from all across the state just to get a picture in Santa and Mrs. Claus’s arms.

“We just want them to come out and end this crazy year hopefully with the spirit of peace and joy.” said Cottom.

Other places you can find Santa include the Paddock Mall and the Oaks Mall.

You can also meet Santa virtually this year with websites like Santa the Experience and apps like Video Call Santa.

