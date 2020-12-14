Humane Society of North Central Florida to receive grant from ASPCA

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Pets have the ability to help people through tough times and a new grant is helping those struggling remain with their furry companions.

The Humane Society of North Central Florida is getting a grant from the ASPCA for the pets, peoples and transitional housing program.

The money allows the society to work with local service agencies to help house low-income and homeless people, as well as domestic violence victims.

The grant provides money for pet deposits at the houses so people can stay with their pets.

