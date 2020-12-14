Advertisement

‘I don’t want to die’: Surfer, 20, survives shark attack off Oregon coast

By KATU Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 3:11 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) - A 20-year-old surfer from Oregon spent several days recovering in the hospital after a shark attacked while he was catching waves with his friends.

Surviving was the only thought on 20-year-old Cole Herrington’s mind as he tried to out-paddle a shark Dec. 6 near Seaside, Oregon. The surfer and friends had been catching waves when suddenly, the shark struck from behind.

“I was trying to fight for my life and make sure I got back to the shore,” he said. “I was just kind of looking to the sky and asking God to save my life and saying, ‘I don’t want to die.’”

The shark latched onto Herrington’s leg, its razor-sharp teeth ripping deep through the booties he’d purchased earlier that day and striking his shin. He managed to make his way back to the rocks, where friends and others nearby jumped into action to try and stop the bleeding.

Herrington spent several days in the hospital and had at least two surgeries. He will need physical therapy and will likely be stuck in bed for a while, but the surfer says he’ll be back on a board as soon as possible.

It’s believed the shark that attacked Herrington was a great white.

Copyright 2020 KATU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In late November, the first one was discovered in Utah and more than 40 have popped up across...
Monolith found in Gainesville
FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2019 file photo, Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) looks on during...
Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson remains critical but stable after collapse
According to police, a man entered Powell’s home just after 4 am and shot him.
Ocala shooting leaves man dead
Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) goes for the dunk against Kentucky forward Nick Richards...
UPDATE: UF says Keyontae Johnson is in ‘critical but stable condition’ after collapsing in game against Florida State
Kelly Shearer and Margaret Paxton
18-year-old UF hit and run victim Margaret Paxton remembered by best friend

Latest News

Google said it's investigating reports of problems with several of its products.
Gmail, YouTube down briefly as Google suffers outage
Obamacare signups are approaching.
Deadline for Affordable Care Act signups is Tuesday
How meeting Santa looks different this year
How meeting Santa looks different during pandemic
FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2020 file photo, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stands with...
US Embassy says Sudan no longer on list of terror sponsors
The Commerce and Treasury departments were hacked in a monthslong global cyberespionage...
US agencies hacked in monthslong global cyberspying campaign