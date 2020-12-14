Last week for holiday events in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The countdown to Christmas is on.

Having canceled the annual Christmas Parade and Light Up Ocala event due to COVID-19, people in Ocala are celebrating the festive holiday, with different small events, and there’s only a few days left to participate.

“On Tuesday and Thursday this week we have Santa on the Square and this will be the last week that that’s taking place,” Marketing and Communication Manager for the City of Ocala, Ashley Dobbs said.

Santa will be in downtown Ocala from 6 to 8 p.m. and the city is asking that parents pre-register for that event.

And new this year, pet owners can have their turn with the jolly old fellow on Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m.

Bring your furry best friend and join us for Santa Paws! 🎅🐶🐱 We have partnered with the Humane Society of Marion County... Posted by Ocala Recreation and Parks on Wednesday, December 9, 2020

“We have partnered with the humane Society of Marion County for ‘Santa Paws’ and that’s an opportunity for people to bring their pets to get a picture with Santa Claus himself,” Dobbs said.

And if you need a way to get to some of these events, the city is making it easier for visitors in that regard as well.

“It’s kind of become an annual tradition that we lift all parking meter restrictions during the holiday season and that will run through January 4th. It expands our parking options, it allows people to come downtown and also, it’s just an encouraging thing for people to come down and support local business and restaurants,” Dobbs added.

And so even though christmas in Ocala is different this year, there’s certainly no shortage of holiday spirit.

For details and to register for any of Ocala’s holiday events, visit ocalafl.org/holidays

