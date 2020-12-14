Advertisement

Ocala police look for gun theft suspect

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Rural King on NW 10th Street in Ocala is dealing with it’s second burglary this year. On Sunday at 3:20 in the morning, someone broke into the farm supply store and used a hammer to break into a glass case containing firearms.

Surveillance video shows the suspect stealing three guns.

Police said this person had some knowledge of security systems and was able to get into the store and lock the door behind them.

But they left behind some identifying jewelry, a bracelet with black beads with yellow iron crosses, that is helping investigators find the suspect. Police said he suspect also wore fingerless gloves.

“We don’t know if it was a male, female. We don’t know what race the person was so at this point yes the bracelet is a huge clue for us. Finger prints, any type of DNA, if they’ve previously committed a crime we’ll have something on them,” OPD Public Information Officer Corie Byrd said.

It is still unknown if this person worked at the Rural King or was a previous employee.

If you recognize the suspect or the bracelet, Ocala Police ask that you call Detective S. Daunhauer at 352-368-5407 or email sdaunhauer@ocalapd.org.

