Road work along busy Marion County road to take place over next few months
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 12:03 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Drivers in Marion Co. can expect delays along a busy county road over the next few months.
There will be temporary lane closures along CR-318 from NW 110th Ave, east of Flemington to the intersection with CR-315 in Orange Springs.
The road will be resurfaced and work is expected to be completed on March 13.
