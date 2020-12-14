Road work along busy Marion County road to take place over next few months

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Drivers in Marion Co. can expect delays along a busy county road over the next few months.

There will be temporary lane closures along CR-318 from NW 110th Ave, east of Flemington to the intersection with CR-315 in Orange Springs.

The road will be resurfaced and work is expected to be completed on March 13.

