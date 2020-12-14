The Russell Report: Dissecting Florida’s loss to LSU

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some Gator fans are still wondering what happened after a reeling LSU football team came from the bayou into a foggy Swamp Saturday to upset Florida.

In taking calls for about an hour and a half on our football postgame show at WRUF, fans blamed defensive coordinator Todd Grantham, some said there was a culture problem on the team while others provided various other reasons for the loss. The fact is, there was plenty of blame to go around.

Gator coach Dan Mullen said this game was on the offense, a group that turned the ball over with quarterback Kyle Trask making uncharacteristic mistakes. Mind you, Florida racked up over 600 yards of offense in the game but the mistakes and missed opportunities killed them.

On defense, the substitutions made by Florida seemed to be late a lot of the time and players seemed confused as to where to line up because the substitutions were made so late.

And they couldn’t get LSU off the field. The Tigers ran 86 plays in the game, and in the second half, Florida only possessed the ball for 10 minutes while LSU had it for 20. And the now-infamous cleat throwing incident by Marco Wilson will go down as one of the most bizarre and frankly stupid and selfish plays I’ve seen. No excuse for it. None. And it allowed LSU a chance to kick the game-winning field goal.

LSU deserves some credit too. After being totally embarrassed at home by Alabama last week and with little to play for, they came to town and played hard despite being down a ton of players.

The much-maligned defensive coordinator Bo Pelini caused some turnovers and young quarterback Max Johnson, son of former NFL quarterback Brad Johnson, threw three TD passes.

As the fog descended on the field, the hopes of Florida getting into the college football playoff may have evaporated too and now this team will have to regroup to play for an SEC championship against an Alabama team that seems to be playing its best football of the year.

As bad as that loss was, it pales in comparison to what happened to Keyontae Johnson in Florida’s basketball game Saturday at FSU.

What happened to him puts sports into perspective, doesn’t it? We’re not talking wins and losses here, we’re talking human life. How do you find a way to keep playing when your teammate goes down like that? Somehow, they did. Thoughts and prayers to Keyontae and his family and to the Gator men’s basketball program and hopes for a speedy recovery.

