Advertisement

The Week Ahead: What stories you need to look out for the week of Dec 14th

By James Hamlin
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 4:20 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new program in Ocala is designed to help mothers who need to give up their babies, and the latest jobless claim numbers will be released. Here’s what else you can expect in your week ahead.

On Tuesday, the Gainesville City Commission meets to continue discussing their pedestrian safety ordinance. The un-stated goal is to reduce panhandling, whether it be on medians, roads, bike lanes or other areas.

Ocala Firefighters are partnering with Safe Haven Baby Boxes to address child abandonment issues. The baby boxes will allow a safe, anonymous option for mothers who need to give up a newborn child. The baby box will be unveiled at the MLK First Responder Campus on Tuesday at 4:00 pm.

And on Friday, the state will release its November unemployment numbers. Jobless claims have been declining and were approaching pre-pandemic levels in October with a 6.5% unemployment rate. Friday’s numbers will offer a look at whether the latest wave of the pandemic is affecting unemployment.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In late November, the first one was discovered in Utah and more than 40 have popped up across...
Monolith found in Gainesville
FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2019 file photo, Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) looks on during...
Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson remains critical but stable after collapse
According to police, a man entered Powell’s home just after 4 am and shot him.
Ocala shooting leaves man dead
Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) goes for the dunk against Kentucky forward Nick Richards...
UPDATE: UF says Keyontae Johnson is in ‘critical but stable condition’ after collapsing in game against Florida State
Kelly Shearer and Margaret Paxton
18-year-old UF hit and run victim Margaret Paxton remembered by best friend

Latest News

How meeting Santa looks different this year
How meeting Santa looks different during pandemic
Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast
Pets have the ability to help people through tough times and a new grant is helping those...
Humane Society of North Central Florida to receive grant from ASPCA
Gainesville florists host winter wreath workshop
Gainesville florists host winter wreath workshop