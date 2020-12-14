The Week Ahead: What stories you need to look out for the week of Dec 14th

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new program in Ocala is designed to help mothers who need to give up their babies, and the latest jobless claim numbers will be released. Here’s what else you can expect in your week ahead.

On Tuesday, the Gainesville City Commission meets to continue discussing their pedestrian safety ordinance. The un-stated goal is to reduce panhandling, whether it be on medians, roads, bike lanes or other areas.

Ocala Firefighters are partnering with Safe Haven Baby Boxes to address child abandonment issues. The baby boxes will allow a safe, anonymous option for mothers who need to give up a newborn child. The baby box will be unveiled at the MLK First Responder Campus on Tuesday at 4:00 pm.

And on Friday, the state will release its November unemployment numbers. Jobless claims have been declining and were approaching pre-pandemic levels in October with a 6.5% unemployment rate. Friday’s numbers will offer a look at whether the latest wave of the pandemic is affecting unemployment.

