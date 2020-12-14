UF Health Shands to begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to frontline workers Wednesday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health Shands in Gainesville received 4,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from the 20,000 doses that arrived at UF Health Jacksonville on Monday.

Frontline workers who work directly with COVID-19 patients in the emergency department and ICU departments will be the first to receive the vaccine on Wednesday morning.

“These staff have been working tirelessly for greater than 10 months taking care of these patients and we’re now just honored and thrilled to be able to offer the vaccine to them,” UF Health Shands Chief Operating Officer Traci d’Auguste said.

The vaccine will not be mandatory for UF Health Shands workers and they will be able to decide whether or not to get it.

The doses are stored in two freezers with temperatures from -70 to -80 degrees centigrade located inside of UF Health Shands Pharmacy.

“So to be able to have an opportunity to be one of the first in the state to receive and administer to our healthcare workers is something we feel very fortunate,” UF Health Shands Director of Pharmacy Services Tom Johns said.

