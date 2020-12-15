Advertisement

Alachua County Public Schools announces Teacher of the Year finalists

By James Hamlin
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 4:22 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Who will be top of their class?

Alachua County Public Schools have released their three finalists for teacher of the year.

The honorees were selected by the previous teacher of the year finalists with one from an elementary, middle, high school.

The finalists include: Mackenzie McNickle, a math teacher at Stephen Foster Elementary, Band Director Amy Beres of Bishop Middle School and Gainesville High’s Nicole Harris who has taught English and history.

