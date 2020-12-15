Alachua County Public Schools announces Teacher of the Year finalists

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Who will be top of their class?

Alachua County Public Schools have released their three finalists for teacher of the year.

The honorees were selected by the previous teacher of the year finalists with one from an elementary, middle, high school.

The finalists include: Mackenzie McNickle, a math teacher at Stephen Foster Elementary, Band Director Amy Beres of Bishop Middle School and Gainesville High’s Nicole Harris who has taught English and history.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.