Cynthia Chestnut receives multiple endorsements in campaign for Florida Democratic Party chair

Cynthia Moore Chestnut believes she can revitalize the Democratic Party of Alachua County.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Cynthia Moore Chestnut is busy getting endorsements for her bid to become the next chair of the state Democratic Party.

She announced Monday a round of endorsements designed to “emphasize black leadership” in her campaign. The list of endorsements includes congressman Al Lawson, new state representative Yvonne Hayes Hinson, state representative Representative Rayner-Goolsby, and civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump.

“Dr. Chestnut is a trailblazing leader,” Representative Rayner-Goolsby said. “In Dr. Chestnut, we have an authentic voice for all Floridians, who understands the power of the people. She has been breaking barriers all her life, but has always made sure to uplift others with her. I trust Dr. Chestnut’s depth of experience and bold vision to invigorate us as a party. It is without hesitation I support her candidacy for the Florida Democratic Party chair.”

Moore is stepping down as chair of the Alachua County Democratic Party.

