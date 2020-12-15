Advertisement

Ex-Epstein pal seeks bail with $28.5M and armed guards

In this July 2, 2020, file photo, Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern...
In this July 2, 2020, file photo, Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, points to a photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell during a news conference in New York. On Tuesday, Nov. 24, one of Maxwell's attorneys said that her client is awakened every 15 minutes in jail while she sleeps to ensure she's breathing.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Dec. 15, 2020
NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for the former girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein are urging a judge to free her to await trial under a $28.5 million bail package that would include armed guards to keep her in a New York City residence.

The bail arguments on behalf of Ghislaine Maxwell were filed late Monday in Manhattan federal court.

Maxwell is scheduled to face a July trial on charges that she recruited three teenage girls for Epstein to abuse in the mid-1990s.

Her first attempt at bail shortly after her July arrest was rejected.

Her lawyers say she wants nothing more than to remain in the United States and fight the charges. They say the case depends on uncorroborated testimony of a handful of witnesses about events over 25 years ago.

