Advertisement

FDA approves genetically modified pig

FILE – The FDA has approved a genetically modified pig for both food and biomedical purposes....
FILE – The FDA has approved a genetically modified pig for both food and biomedical purposes. Note: This image taken from file video shows ordinary pigs, not the GalSafe pigs.(Source: KVVU via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 9:31 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a genetically modified pig that promises a number of benefits, including being safe to eat by people with certain allergies.

It’s the first time in history a genetically modified animal has been approved for both food and biomedical purposes.

The new GalSafe pig, as it is called, can help people who have an alpha-gal allergy, which is sometimes triggered by tick bites.

In the future, it’s hoped the GalSafe pig could also produce organs for transplants, and that its skin could be used for skin grafts for humans in need.

The FDA said the genetically modified GalSafe pig will not have any more negative impact on the environment than an average pig.

A company called Revivicor developed the modified pig. It’s the same company that cloned Dolly the sheep in 1996.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In late November, the first one was discovered in Utah and more than 40 have popped up across...
Monolith found in Gainesville
Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) celebrates with teammates after making a basket during a...
UPDATE: Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson transported to UF Health Shands
FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2019 file photo, Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) looks on during...
Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson remains critical but stable after collapse
Gator football team sounds off after loss to 37-34 loss to LSU
Florida football team sounds off after loss to LSU
A 31-year-old nurse who works in the COVID unit at Tampa General was the first to receive the...
First COVID-19 vaccine administered in Florida, first batch arrives at UF Health

Latest News

Last month, the Supreme Court split 5-4 in holding that New York could not enforce certain...
Justices order review of Colorado, New Jersey worship limits
U.S. regulators on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, allowed emergency use of the first rapid coronavirus...
FDA allows use of over-the-counter home test for COVID-19
Georgia Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate Raphael Warnock, left, and Jon Ossoff, right,...
Biden returns to Georgia as validator for Ossoff, Warnock
The person who was shot was taken to the hospital for treatment, the FBI said.
FBI says agent shot person aboard train outside Washington
Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast