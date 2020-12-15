Gainesville City Commission to continue discussing their pedestrian safety ordinance

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commission meets Tuesday to continue discussing their pedestrian safety ordinance.

Based on its language, the move focuses on safety and traffic benefits of keeping people out of medians and other dangerous areas near drivers.

In effect this would impact panhandling in areas where a possible ordinance would take effect.

Commissioners meet to discuss this and other issues Tuesday at 3:00pm.

