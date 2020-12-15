Advertisement

Gainesville COVID Relief Fund application deadline extended

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - City residents have more time to apply for the city of Gainesville COVID Relief Fund.

The city has extended the deadline to apply until Friday, Dec. 18.

The fund is authorized through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Securities (CARES) Act.

“The COVID Relief Fund (CRF) assistance program is designed to provide temporary financial assistance to Gainesville neighbors in extremely low-, very low- and low-and-moderate-income households through utility payments for energy, water, cable, telephone and internet services,” said the city in the statement.

“Program eligibility is determined based on proof of income and lost wages as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The financial assistance will be paid directly to the mortgage company, landlord or utility service provider on behalf of the applicant.”

CRF assistance is authorized through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Securities (CARES) Act.

You can apply for the relief fund here.

As required by the State of Florida, funds must be expended by Dec. 30.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In late November, the first one was discovered in Utah and more than 40 have popped up across...
Monolith found in Gainesville
Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) celebrates with teammates after making a basket during a...
UPDATE: Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson transported to UF Health Shands
Gator football team sounds off after loss to 37-34 loss to LSU
Florida football team sounds off after loss to LSU
A 31-year-old nurse who works in the COVID unit at Tampa General was the first to receive the...
First COVID-19 vaccine administered in Florida, first batch arrives at UF Health
FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2019 file photo, Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) looks on during...
Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson remains critical but stable after collapse

Latest News

Marion Sexual Abuse Sentencing
After denying to sexual abuse of a child a Marion County man is changing his plea
ACPS board considering closing Terwilliger Elementary School due to rezoning options
ACPS board considering closing Terwilliger Elementary School due to rezoning options
Cars on University Ave.
Gainesville city commission pushes toward pedestrian safety ordinance
Cars on University Ave.
Gainesville city commission pushes toward pedestrian safety ordinance
Ichetucknee River
Tubing will stop on part of the Ichetucknee River this spring