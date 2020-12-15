Gainesville COVID Relief Fund application deadline extended

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - City residents have more time to apply for the city of Gainesville COVID Relief Fund.

The city has extended the deadline to apply until Friday, Dec. 18.

The fund is authorized through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Securities (CARES) Act.

“The COVID Relief Fund (CRF) assistance program is designed to provide temporary financial assistance to Gainesville neighbors in extremely low-, very low- and low-and-moderate-income households through utility payments for energy, water, cable, telephone and internet services,” said the city in the statement.

“Program eligibility is determined based on proof of income and lost wages as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The financial assistance will be paid directly to the mortgage company, landlord or utility service provider on behalf of the applicant.”

You can apply for the relief fund here.

As required by the State of Florida, funds must be expended by Dec. 30.

