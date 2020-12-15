Gators undaunted by title game task

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gator football team has no time to dwell on Saturday’s stomach punch loss to LSU. Although its College Football Playoff hopes are all but gone, Florida still has Saturday’s SEC championship game to prepare for against top-ranked Alabama. The Gators won the Eastern Division for the first time since 2016 and seek their first conference title since 2008.

Senior offensive lineman Stewart Reese, senior wide receiver Trevon Grimes, and offensive coordinator Brian Johnson comment on the matchup against the Crimson Tide. Reese, who transferred from Mississippi State to Florida for his senior year, speaks from experience having faced Alabama annually in the SEC West.

