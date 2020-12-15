Advertisement

Gators undaunted by title game task

Florida will be underdogs against Alabama in Saturday’s conference title game
By Kevin Wells
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gator football team has no time to dwell on Saturday’s stomach punch loss to LSU. Although its College Football Playoff hopes are all but gone, Florida still has Saturday’s SEC championship game to prepare for against top-ranked Alabama.  The Gators won the Eastern Division for the first time since 2016 and seek their first conference title since 2008.

Senior offensive lineman Stewart Reese, senior wide receiver Trevon Grimes, and offensive coordinator Brian Johnson comment on the matchup against the Crimson Tide.  Reese, who transferred from Mississippi State to Florida for his senior year, speaks from experience having faced Alabama annually in the SEC West.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In late November, the first one was discovered in Utah and more than 40 have popped up across...
Monolith found in Gainesville
Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) celebrates with teammates after making a basket during a...
UPDATE: Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson transported to UF Health Shands
FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2019 file photo, Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) looks on during...
Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson remains critical but stable after collapse
Gator football team sounds off after loss to 37-34 loss to LSU
Florida football team sounds off after loss to LSU
A 31-year-old nurse who works in the COVID unit at Tampa General was the first to receive the...
First COVID-19 vaccine administered in Florida, first batch arrives at UF Health

Latest News

Gators have a lot to gain by winning conference title
Stewart Reese, Trevon Grimes, and Brian Johnson talk SEC title game
FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2019 file photo, Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) looks on during...
UPDATE: Florida sets up PO box for get-well letters for Keyontae Johnson, UAA announces game postponement
UF women win fifth in a row
Gator women drill Texans in afternoon matchup
Gators cruise after 15-0 start
Gators build big lead, dominate Tarleton state