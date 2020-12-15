Advertisement

Holiday shipping deadlines: Is it too late to send a Christmas gift?

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Christmas is less than two weeks away, which means time is running out to ship your gifts in time for them to make it under the tree.

For delivery by Christmas day, the United States Postal Service is recommending you send packages out by Tuesday if you’re choosing retail ground service.

USPS Retail Ground® Dec. 15

First-Class Mail Service Dec. 18

Priority Mail Service Dec. 19

Priority Mail Express Service Dec. 23

According to their website, this year USPS is experiencing unprecedented package increases and limited employee availability due to the impacts of COVID-19.

The Co-Owner of Westside Postal Express in Gainesville, Daniel Patterson, said his store is almost twice as busy this year compared to the past two years.

“Last year everybody was traveling they were able to order their stuff and take it with them on the plane,” said Patterson. “Shipping has actually gone down I’ve noticed over the past couple years because of Amazon and eBay it just seems like people aren’t prepared for this they’re not prepared for the post office being as backed up as it is.”

Patterson said based on what he’s seen FedEx seems to have the quickest and most reliable delivery time. He recommends sending packages out as early as possible.

“They’re not prepared for the post office being as backed up as it is like parcel select, which is ground service through the post office, should take 2 to 9 days where we are being told by the post office that they’re already two weeks behind so that two to nine days just automatically tuns into 20 days,” said Patterson.

For recommended shipping dates for international and military mail head click here.

