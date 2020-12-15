Humane Society of NCFL to pay pet fees for people in transitional housing

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Combating homelessness or a domestic violence situation is a cause that the Humane Society of North Central Florida says some shouldn’t deal with alone.

“And they will not leave that situation if they cannot take their pet with them,” mentioned Margot DeConna the Director of Advancement at the non-profit.

They received a $4,500 grant from the ASPCA to keep people at risk paired with their pets by partnering with local organizations like Peaceful Paths and Grace Marketplace of Gainesville. They call it pets, people and transitional housing, or Pets PATH for short.

“A lot of these pet owners may be facing difficult situations like domestic violence or maybe experiencing homelessness and just because those are your circumstances doesn’t mean you should have to surrender your pet just to access housing,” added DeConna. “And so if we can help with that, we’re excited to do it.”

Partners with the Humane Society who place people in transitional housing will refer candidates who are eligible to have their pet fees paid so people don’t have to choose between stable housing and living with their best friend.

“All of our social service agencies want to make the lives of people better, pets do that and so does being in more stable housing.”

The humane society will pay pet fees for at least 15 eligible people.

