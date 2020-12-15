Last day to apply for City of Gainesville’s COVID-19 Relief Fund

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tuesday is the last day for Gainesville Residents to apply for help from the city’s COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Help is available for people impacted by the pandemic and needing to pay a variety of bills.

However, the deadline to apply for the help is Tuesday.

Funds are available on a first-come basis for rent or mortgage and a variety of utilities like electric and internet.

You can apply for the relief fund here.

