Last day to apply for City of Gainesville’s COVID-19 Relief Fund

By James Hamlin
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 5:07 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tuesday is the last day for Gainesville Residents to apply for help from the city’s COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Help is available for people impacted by the pandemic and needing to pay a variety of bills.

However, the deadline to apply for the help is Tuesday.

Funds are available on a first-come basis for rent or mortgage and a variety of utilities like electric and internet.

You can apply for the relief fund here.

