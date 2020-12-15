Advertisement

LCSO phone lines restored

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 11:57 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Emergency lines are back up in Levy County.

The Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook earlier tonight to say the 9-1-1 lines were down.

Residents were asked to call the Sheriff’s Office for emergencies instead.

After about two hours the lines were restored.

Levy County’s non-emergency lines have been the victim of multiple attacks by hackers this year.

