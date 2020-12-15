LCSO phone lines restored
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 11:57 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Emergency lines are back up in Levy County.
The Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook earlier tonight to say the 9-1-1 lines were down.
Residents were asked to call the Sheriff’s Office for emergencies instead.
After about two hours the lines were restored.
Levy County’s non-emergency lines have been the victim of multiple attacks by hackers this year.
