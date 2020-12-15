North Central Florida teen completes Disney Dreamers Academy

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida teen is one of a hundred others to complete the Disney Dreamers Academy this year.

Nina Marshall of Williston participated in a 12-week virtual course designed to help teens pursue their dreams.

The program normally takes place at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando but instead was held online.

During Saturday’s commencement Disney Dreamers were treated to a production that included celebrities.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.