Ocala City Council Members to discuss methodology to create a Fire Fee
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 5:38 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala City Council Members meet Tuesday to try and finalize how they will create a fire fee after the old one was ruled unconstitutional.
Tuesday’s agenda for the 5:00pm meeting includes adopting a resolution on the issue.
It would approve ‘fire assessment methodology,’ establish proposed rates and set a date for public hearing on the issue among other topics.
The former fee was ruled unconstitutional because it was “not an optional charge” for a specific service.
