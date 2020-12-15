Ocala City Council Members to discuss methodology to create a Fire Fee

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala City Council Members meet Tuesday to try and finalize how they will create a fire fee after the old one was ruled unconstitutional.

Tuesday’s agenda for the 5:00pm meeting includes adopting a resolution on the issue.

It would approve ‘fire assessment methodology,’ establish proposed rates and set a date for public hearing on the issue among other topics.

The former fee was ruled unconstitutional because it was “not an optional charge” for a specific service.

