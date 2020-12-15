Advertisement

Pedestrian/cyclist safety following three hit and run incidents in Gainesville

By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In 3 separate occasions in one week, people were struck by vehicles in Gainesville that left the scene.

Gainesville police and Florida Highway Patrol are still searching for leads as to who killed an unidentified bicyclist Tuesday night and 18-year old UF student Margaret Paxton on Wednesday night. The last victim, Olga Pogoretts is still hospitalized after she was hit by a vehicle Thursday.

Roger Pierce of Gainesville cycling club says to be safe is to be diligent.

“But when it happens to someone on foot or on a bicycle it’s so unusual that it becomes new,” Added Pierce. “So, realize that most of the time this stuff doesn’t happen and you’re pretty much as safe on a bicycle as you are in a car on a day to day basis.”

Pierce warned that at crosswalks, the most dangerous thing a person can do is assume cars will stop for pedestrians.

