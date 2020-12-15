Advertisement

Sharon Osbourne announces COVID-19 diagnosis

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 4:03 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Sharon Osbourne has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 68-year-old co-host of “The Talk” tweeted that she was hospitalized briefly and is now in isolation. Her symptoms are unknown at this point.

Osbourne’s husband, rocker Ozzy Osbourne, tested negative.

Another co-host of the talk show, Carrie Ann Inaba, announced last week that she also tested positive for the virus. She said she had a fever, cough and aches.

“The Talk” is currently on a hiatus.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In late November, the first one was discovered in Utah and more than 40 have popped up across...
Monolith found in Gainesville
Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) celebrates with teammates after making a basket during a...
UPDATE: Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson transported to UF Health Shands
FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2019 file photo, Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) looks on during...
Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson remains critical but stable after collapse
Gator football team sounds off after loss to 37-34 loss to LSU
Florida football team sounds off after loss to LSU
A 31-year-old nurse who works in the COVID unit at Tampa General was the first to receive the...
First COVID-19 vaccine administered in Florida, first batch arrives at UF Health

Latest News

Last month, the Supreme Court split 5-4 in holding that New York could not enforce certain...
Justices order review of Colorado, New Jersey worship limits
U.S. regulators on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, allowed emergency use of the first rapid coronavirus...
FDA allows use of over-the-counter home test for COVID-19
Georgia Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate Raphael Warnock, left, and Jon Ossoff, right,...
Biden returns to Georgia as validator for Ossoff, Warnock
The person who was shot was taken to the hospital for treatment, the FBI said.
FBI says agent shot person aboard train outside Washington
Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast