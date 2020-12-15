Advertisement

Shipments of COVID-19 vaccinations arrive at hospitals across Florida

By Brianda Villegas
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Hospitals throughout the State of Florida are receiving or have already received a batches of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Some healthcare workers in North Central Florida are scheduled to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as early as Wednesday morning. UF Health Shands received 4,000 doses from UF Health Jacksonville on Monday.

“These vaccines have already been administered in Great Britain, in Canada. They’re now going to be administered here in the United States. This is a really, really significant milestone in terms of combating the coronavirus pandemic,” Governor Ron DeSantis said.

In Broward County, around 20,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived at Memorial Healthcare System on Tuesday.

Governor Desantis said Walgreens and CVS will have 60,000 thousand vaccines to help with the state’s long term care facilities mission.

“We are going to supplement the long term care mission. We have expeditionary capability and so we are going to be working really hard to serve those most vulnerable populations,” DeSantis said.

