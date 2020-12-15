Advertisement

University of Florida researcher awarded for blindness treatment

By James Hamlin
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 4:40 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A University of Florida researcher is being awarded for his work to treat blindness.

Doctor William Hauswirth was among 13 scientists to receive “The Sanford and Susan Greenberg Prize to End Blindness.”

The award totals $3,000,000 in research funding.

For decades Hauswirth worked to bring sight to patients with a particular type of genetic vision loss.

His work culminated in the federal approval of gene therapy for the disease.

