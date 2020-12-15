University of Florida researcher awarded for blindness treatment

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A University of Florida researcher is being awarded for his work to treat blindness.

Doctor William Hauswirth was among 13 scientists to receive “The Sanford and Susan Greenberg Prize to End Blindness.”

The award totals $3,000,000 in research funding.

For decades Hauswirth worked to bring sight to patients with a particular type of genetic vision loss.

His work culminated in the federal approval of gene therapy for the disease.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.