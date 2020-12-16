Advertisement

A NCFL man arrested for raping, beating a woman over the use of a credit card

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida woman is recovering from injuries sustained in a sexual assault.

Gainesville Police arrested Bobby Fregia after he raped and beat the victim.

Investigators say Fregia attacked a woman he lives with in a tent off of SW Williston Rd. over the use of a credit card.

Fregia broke the woman’s wrist with a hammer, raped her, choked her several times with a gaiter and a machete to unconsciousness several times, and forced her to eat dirt.

The victim was left with several bruises around her body and her wrist was fractured to the point where it looked deformed, according to the officers investigating the case.

The 34-year-old is facing sexual battery charges, as well as aggravated assault and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

