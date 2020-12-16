Advertisement

ACPS board considering closing Terwilliger Elementary School due to rezoning options

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In the Alachua County Public School Board meeting held on Wednesday, members left open the possibility of closing Terwilliger Elementary School.

Members are considering different rezoning options ahead of opening Elementary School I in Southwest Alachua County.

One of the two remaining options would assign Terwilliger students to the new school.

In that scenario, Terwilliger, which was opened in 1964, would close and be sold.

There will be a public hearing and two readings of the final proposal before a decision is made.

