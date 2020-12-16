Advertisement

After denying to sexual abuse of a child a Marion County man is changing his plea

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two years after he pleaded not guilty of committing child sexual abuse in Marion County, a man is now pleading no contest.

40-year-old Ryan Michael Harding was then sentenced to 20 years in prison by 5th Circuit Court Judge Steven Rogers.

Harding will also serve five years probation and must register as a sex offender.

Prosecutors said Harding started the abuse in late 2013 and it continued into 2016.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In late November, the first one was discovered in Utah and more than 40 have popped up across...
Monolith found in Gainesville
Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) celebrates with teammates after making a basket during a...
UPDATE: Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson transported to UF Health Shands
Gator football team sounds off after loss to 37-34 loss to LSU
Florida football team sounds off after loss to LSU
A 31-year-old nurse who works in the COVID unit at Tampa General was the first to receive the...
First COVID-19 vaccine administered in Florida, first batch arrives at UF Health
FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2019 file photo, Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) looks on during...
Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson remains critical but stable after collapse

Latest News

ACPS board considering closing Terwilliger Elementary School due to rezoning options
ACPS board considering closing Terwilliger Elementary School due to rezoning options
Cars on University Ave.
Gainesville city commission pushes toward pedestrian safety ordinance
Cars on University Ave.
Gainesville city commission pushes toward pedestrian safety ordinance
Ichetucknee River
Tubing will stop on part of the Ichetucknee River this spring