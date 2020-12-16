After denying to sexual abuse of a child a Marion County man is changing his plea

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two years after he pleaded not guilty of committing child sexual abuse in Marion County, a man is now pleading no contest.

40-year-old Ryan Michael Harding was then sentenced to 20 years in prison by 5th Circuit Court Judge Steven Rogers.

Harding will also serve five years probation and must register as a sex offender.

Prosecutors said Harding started the abuse in late 2013 and it continued into 2016.

