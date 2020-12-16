Advertisement

Alachua County School Board approves contract for new superintendent

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 12:09 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The new interim superintendent of Alachua County Public Schools now has a six-month contract but is not considered “interim.”

A divided board approved a $160,000 a year contract for Dr. Carlee Simon. Board members Rob Hyatt and Gunnar Paulson objected to that salary, saying previous interim superintendents were typically paid less because of the nature of their role.

Board member Diyonne Mcgraw argued that because Simon is already working hard and deserves the money.

Her contract was approved 3-2 and Simon will be sworn in on Wednesday morning.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In late November, the first one was discovered in Utah and more than 40 have popped up across...
Monolith found in Gainesville
Gator football team sounds off after loss to 37-34 loss to LSU
Florida football team sounds off after loss to LSU
Polk County deputies arrested Jorge Ortiz and Chanthan Khouleanghak for their part in...
Suspected crime ring busted for possibly stealing millions of dollars in Walmart merchandise
This woman will face theft charges after walking out of a store with 12 hundred dollars worth...
Woman faces theft charges after walking out of Walmart with $1,200 worth of merchandise
Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) celebrates with teammates after making a basket during a...
Parents: Gators forward Keyontae Johnson is breathing on his own, FaceTimed team

Latest News

Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast
Marion Sexual Abuse Sentencing
A Marion County man is changing his plea, after denying sexually abusing a child
ACPS board considering closing Terwilliger Elementary School due to rezoning options
ACPS board considering closing Terwilliger Elementary School due to rezoning options
Cars on University Ave.
Gainesville city commission pushes toward pedestrian safety ordinance