Alachua County School Board approves contract for new superintendent

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The new interim superintendent of Alachua County Public Schools now has a six-month contract but is not considered “interim.”

A divided board approved a $160,000 a year contract for Dr. Carlee Simon. Board members Rob Hyatt and Gunnar Paulson objected to that salary, saying previous interim superintendents were typically paid less because of the nature of their role.

Board member Diyonne Mcgraw argued that because Simon is already working hard and deserves the money.

Her contract was approved 3-2 and Simon will be sworn in on Wednesday morning.

