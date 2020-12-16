Alachua County Supervisor of Elections trying to settle Spanish Language ballots case

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Having failed to get the lawsuit over Spanish Language ballots dismissed, the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections is now trying to settle out of court.

In 2018, an Alachua County Resident sued the elections office to provide Spanish Language ballots.

Federal Judge Mark Walker issued an injunction to make that happen while the case moved forward.

Court records show that last week Walker denied a request to dismiss the suit and today the two parties notified the court they are now in settlement negotiations.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.