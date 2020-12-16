ASO is looking for two large dogs that attacked a seven-year-old girl

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County deputies are trying to find the owner of two large dogs that attacked a little girl on Tuesday night

Deputies say at around 7 p.m., seven-year-old girl was playing in the yard of her home in the Valwood neighborhood, when the dogs attacked.

The girl was bit several times all over her body.

She was taken to Shands Pediatrics with severe wounds, where she underwent emergency surgery and is expected to recover.

The dogs are described as two large Rottweilers or pit-bulls, dark brown or black in color.

