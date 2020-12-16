Advertisement

First healthcare workers receive COVID-19 vaccine at University of Florida Health Shands Hospital

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After months of anticipation, front-line healthcare workers at UF Health Shands are receiving the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Around 350 frontline doctors, nurses and other health care workers received the Pfizer vaccination Wednesday.

The very first recipient of the Pfizer vaccine at UF Health is Emergency Room Clinical Leader Sam Overly. He said after a long wait he’s hopeful for whats to come.

“All of the healthcare aspects aside, it’s just a step towards getting back to what we think is normal,” said Overly.

He was quickly followed by Emergency Medicine Doctor Joseph Tyndall, who said he’s excited to be a part of history.

“This is a great moment for the scientific community. This is a great moment for our population. This is great moment in medicine but now the real work is to get all of us vaccinated because then and only then are we gonna really be able to and then save lives,” said Tyndall.

For those who a weary to get the vaccine, he urges people to remember the bigger picture.

“With over 300,000 lives lost we have done enough suffering,” said Tyndall. “Like any other thing it’s like taking a shot or getting a needle but the is for a higher purpose. This is not only to protect ourselves or to protect you, but this is to protect everyone else.”

As part of the first shipment, UF Health’s 4,000 doses will continue to be distributed to front-line doctors, nurses and other health care team members who are most at risk of exposure to the virus.

The Chief Epidemiologist at UF Health says this is just the beginning as they hope to vaccinate all of their healthcare workers. The Chief Communication Officer and Chief Medical Officer also expressed their relief.

“This has been months in the making and it’s finally here, vaccinating our frontline workers. This is the moment we turn hope into action,” said Chief Communication Officer, Melanie Ross.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Parker Gibbs, predicts the second shipment of Pfizer doses to arrive next week, along with the first shipment of Moderna vaccines.

