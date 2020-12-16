Advertisement

Florida doctors host press conference to encourage residents to wear masks

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida physicians shared their experiences during the pandemic to help emphasize how important it is to protect one another by wearing a mask.

Florida doctors with “Doctors Fighting COVID” and mayors hosted a live press conference on Tuesday to talk about the need for residents to continue wearing masks during the pandemic despite the vaccine beginning to get distributed.

They explained why it is critical right now to stop the spread of COVID-19 by stating how masks and social distancing are critical tools for accomplishing this goal.

University of Florida Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Frederick Southwick said residents must continue to follow COVID-19 precautions during the holiday season.

“Limit family gatherings during the holiday season,” Southwick said. “Some of the patients we see caught the infection despite taking precautions. All it takes is one moment of dropping down their guard or someone near them not wearing a mask.”

“Doctors Fighting COVID” is an advocacy organization made up of frontline doctors from northern Florida engaged in direct advocacy and communications in support of scientifically based infection control practices to halt the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

To watch the press conference, click here.

