Gainesville city commission pushes toward pedestrian safety ordinance

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville Commissioner Harvey Ward led the charge in a joint Gainesville and Alachua County meeting to run through a pedestrian safety ordinance consistent with a county ordinance enacted in Jan. 2018.

“It’s not just about homeless folks asking for money,” added Ward. “So we want to discourage people from doing it with an ordinance or a law but also we fully understand, or I understand at least that we have to create a situation where through supporting social work and supporting homeless services where people don’t feel like they have to stand in the median to ask for money.”

High traffic street corners and high traffic medians on University Ave. are not meant for pedestrians. In an attempt to drive forward Alachua county’s pedestrian safety ordinance, Gainesville city commissioners want staff to come back with marketing ideas so motorists and pedestrians alike can keep one another safe.

“Not to harp on it but I was almost hit by a car two days ago,” mentioned Gainesville city commissioner Reina Saco.

Putting a pedestrian safety ordinance in place for police to enforce leaves a situation that Jon DeCarmine from GRACE Marketplace said can criminalize homelessness.

“Street outreach is what’s going to solve this problem for you, not any kind of enforcement,” added DeCarmine. “This won’t solve your problem this will move it some place else much like when the county put an ordinance in place and the city did not. It moved the issue to the city. It’ll move this to medians that are seven feet wide instead of ones that are smaller so we need to take this on by providing the right services to people.”

City staff expects to return with an ordinance proposal in January 2021.

