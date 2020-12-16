Gainesville says goodbye to Leonardo’s By The Slice

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After nearly five decades, the city of Gainesville is saying goodbye to Leonardo’s By the Slice.

The local eatery is just the latest restaurant around the country that did not survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Unfortunately the financial burden of the pandemic is to great for us to continue.” said the restaurant in an Instagram post saying goodbye. “Come in today from 12-9 to say goodbye to one of Gainesville’s last true institutions.”

They will serve the last slice of pizza on Wednesday at 9 p.m..

The University of Florida purchased the lot in 2016 and planned to build a new music school where the restaurant was located.

