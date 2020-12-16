Advertisement

Gators welcome new class on Early Signing Day

Incoming recruits give UF top 10 class
Florida head coach Dan Mullen looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game...
Florida head coach Dan Mullen looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (Randy Sartin/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, Pool)(Randy Sartin | AP)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida head coach Dan Mullen welcomed 20 members to his 2021 signing class on Wednesday, the first day that high school senior football players could officially sign letters of intent. Collectively, the Gator class is ranked between fifth and seventh in the country depending on the recruiting service and is decorated by heralded defensive back Jason Marshall, Jr. out of Miami.

Gator Football Early Signing Class:

Carlos Del Rio-Wilson QB Atlanta, GA

Jalen Kitna QB Burleson, TX

Marcus Burke WR Jacksonville, FL

Daejon Reynolds WR Springfield, IL

Nick Elksnis TE Jacksonville, FL

Gage Wilcox TE Tampa, FL

Yousef Mugharbil OL Murphy, NC

Jake Slaughter OL Sparr, FL

Justus Boone DL Sumter, SC

Chris Thomas DL Tallahassee, FL

Tyreak Sapp DL Fort Lauderdale, FL

Desmond Watson DL Plant City, FL

Jeremiah Williams LB Birmingham, AL

Diwun Black DB Forest, MS

Corey Collier Jr. DB Perrine, FL

Jason Marshall Jr. DB Miami, FL

Donovan McMillon Safety McMurray, PA

Jordan Young DB Tampa, FL

Rocco Underwood LS Lake Mary, FL

Chief Borders Ath Chicago, IL

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In late November, the first one was discovered in Utah and more than 40 have popped up across...
Monolith found in Gainesville
Gator football team sounds off after loss to 37-34 loss to LSU
Florida football team sounds off after loss to LSU
Polk County deputies arrested Jorge Ortiz and Chanthan Khouleanghak for their part in...
Suspected crime ring busted for possibly stealing millions of dollars in Walmart merchandise
This woman will face theft charges after walking out of a store with 12 hundred dollars worth...
Woman faces theft charges after walking out of Walmart with $1,200 worth of merchandise
Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) celebrates with teammates after making a basket during a...
Parents: Gators forward Keyontae Johnson is breathing on his own, FaceTimed team

Latest News

Keyontae Johnson continues to improve after collapsing in Florida's basketball against Florida...
Florida Gators AD Scott Stricklin shares some good news on Keyontae Johnson
Hawthorne preps for title game
Hawthorne preps for first state title game
Hawthorne football practice
Hawthorne title game preview
Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) celebrates with teammates after making a basket during a...
Parents: Gators forward Keyontae Johnson is breathing on his own, FaceTimed team