Gators welcome new class on Early Signing Day

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida head coach Dan Mullen welcomed 20 members to his 2021 signing class on Wednesday, the first day that high school senior football players could officially sign letters of intent. Collectively, the Gator class is ranked between fifth and seventh in the country depending on the recruiting service and is decorated by heralded defensive back Jason Marshall, Jr. out of Miami.

Gator Football Early Signing Class:

Carlos Del Rio-Wilson QB Atlanta, GA

Jalen Kitna QB Burleson, TX

Marcus Burke WR Jacksonville, FL

Daejon Reynolds WR Springfield, IL

Nick Elksnis TE Jacksonville, FL

Gage Wilcox TE Tampa, FL

Yousef Mugharbil OL Murphy, NC

Jake Slaughter OL Sparr, FL

Justus Boone DL Sumter, SC

Chris Thomas DL Tallahassee, FL

Tyreak Sapp DL Fort Lauderdale, FL

Desmond Watson DL Plant City, FL

Jeremiah Williams LB Birmingham, AL

Diwun Black DB Forest, MS

Corey Collier Jr. DB Perrine, FL

Jason Marshall Jr. DB Miami, FL

Donovan McMillon Safety McMurray, PA

Jordan Young DB Tampa, FL

Rocco Underwood LS Lake Mary, FL

Chief Borders Ath Chicago, IL

