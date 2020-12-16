GPD: Three arrested for stealing weapons, credit cards from UF policemen cars

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police arrested three people who broke into cars of University of Florida police officers.

Officers say Edward Ellington, Marcus Miller and Qweshia Dix broke into the personal vehicles of UF police officers parked in a fenced in lot off west University Avenue.

During questioning, the suspects admitted to stealing two handguns and one shotgun from the vehicles.

They say they sold them on the street.

The suspects also stole credit cards, a purse, a social security cards and passports.

