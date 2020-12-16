Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce hosts legislative luncheon

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in north central Florida had the opportunity to discuss important topics with politicians during lunch.

The Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual legislative luncheon at the One Love Cafe in Gainesville.

Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Eric Godet said the luncheon gave the community an opportunity to come out and talk to the local representatives and senator on the changes they want to see in the community.

“It’s really important for our representatives to know what’s on the hearts and minds of everyone within Alachua County,” Godet said.

Godet shared that during the Alachua County Legislative Delegation meeting, Rep. Chuck Clemons made a motion to have all municipalities and the county to have regular dialogue.

“We’re very excited to have the mayors and city managers meeting alongside our county commissioners,” Godet said. “Without dialogue you’re going to see a lot of division.”

The topics that were discussed were education, Florida’s water quality, and loans for small businesses.

“Small business owners are really worried about business liabilities protection as far as COVID-19 goes,” said Rep. Chuck Brannan. “Small businesses are the lifeblood of our state. If we keep our state clean and our fiscal house in order, I think things will fall in place and Florida is going to come back and we’ll persevere and be better than ever.”

Sen. Keith Perry talked about the COVID-19 vaccine and shared how he met with Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday in Tallahassee about the vaccines.

Perry said residents can anticipate a rapid deployment of the COVID-19 vaccines.

He also shared his thoughts on the conversations about Springs County.

“The problem with Springs County is that it hasn’t been done in over 100 years,” Perry said. “Gilchrist was broken off from Alachua County over 100 years ago. The reason it’s going to be very difficult—not impossible but difficult—is that you got to come up with your own court systems, your own school systems, your own sheriff. You have to have all of the infrastructure that you need to have your own government and operating. Those are the things that I’ve asked for people who are interested in this to come work with us to see if it’s a feasible thing.

Perry shared a possible solution to the Springs County dialogue.

“I think what would be an easier solution and I think this would be fair is to have single-member districts voting-wise,” Perry said. “When you live in a single-member district you have to live in the district to run for office but then you can have the same core group of people that vote for all five county commissioners. That’s the problem with the rural areas especially that don’t feel like they have the representation and they really don’t . They don’t get that representation that they need and deserve. And I think it would be fair. You talk about home rural and some of these other things, having people live in an area and having their own commissioner will be big.”

Perry was the former chair of the Alachua County Legislative Delegation and the new chair is Clemons and the vice chair will be Brannan.

