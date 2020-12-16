Hawthorne preps for first state title game

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Hawthorne football team is hoping to continue a glorious run of success for the school’s athletic programs when it faces Baker for the FHSAA 1A state championship on Thursday night. While the football team is in the state finals for the first time, the school’s boys and girls basketball teams swept 1A titles earlier this calendar year. Yet another championship banner would be special in a year dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hornets head coach Cornelius Ingram also led the girls hoops team to state glory and says the school’s achievements are a product of being in good company.

“These kids worked extremely hard in the offseason,” said Ingram. “A lot of them went through adversity, even in their personal lives, but we kind of came together as a team. We knew we had a special group.”

To win the title, Hawthorne will have to slow down a Baker rushing attack that averages 353 yards per game. Eight of the Gators’ wins have been by at least 20 points.

However, the Hornets have been stout defensively, allowing a total of 29 points in four playoff victories. Most recently, Hawthorne eliminated three-time defending champion Madison County, 18-14 in the semifinals. Kickoff for Thursday’s title game is set for 7 p.m. at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee.

