Last day for University of Florida’s College of the Arts Food Drive

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Staff Council at the University of Florida’s College of the Arts are wrapping up their food drive Wednesday.

This is the last day of their drive benefiting The UF Alan and Cathy Hitchcock Field & Fork Pantry.

They ask for items like canned foods, dry cereals, and menstrual products.

People looking to donate are able to drop off at a variety of places.

The full list of locations and items they need can be found here.

