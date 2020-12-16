Marion County Pets: Dec 16

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some “adorable” “adoptable” animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

Pumpkin Spice is a 2-year-old patched tabby. She is ready to snuggle up with you and keep you warm as those temperatures keep dropping on these chilly winter nights.

James is a 2-year-old male mixed breed dog. This guy is dreaming of finding plenty of tummy rubs under the tree, plus the coziest dog bed ever. Shelter staff say he’d be great for a loving home with some other friendly dogs.

And Tucker is a 4-year-old mixed breed looking for a dog whisperer of his own. Staff think he would fit well with someone looking to pass on their dog training 1-0-1 skills to this eager student.

The shelter is currently celebrating the ’12 Paws of Christmas’ with $12 adoptions this month! This will help them find permanent homes for their pets in need.

Adoptions include their spay/neuter surgeries county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips. Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption, visit here.

