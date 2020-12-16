Medical community aims to build trust about COVID-19 vaccine in NCFL minority communities

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As the first batches of COVID-19 vaccines reach hospitals across the State of Florida, there is still skepticism in Black and Latinx communities when it comes to getting it.

Leaders in the medical community have been reaching out to those minority communities in hopes of educating and correcting misinformation about the vaccine.

“The scientific community can be so responsive to developing vaccines in such a short time and we are able to get it out and roll it out. Now we have to get to the hard work,” CaRE2 Health Equity Center Principal Investigator Dr. Folakemi Odedina said.

Odedina also said that hard work is getting the community to trust that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe.

“We’ve always said, when it’s our turn to take the vaccine, we will take it and we don’t mind taking it in public so the community recognizes that we feel this is safe, We understand your concern,” Odedina said.

UF’s CaRE2 Health Equity Center aims to reduce misconceptions about the virus and vaccinations by having focus groups and meetings.

“We are going to be truthful with the community. I think it’s very important that the community understands we are listening to them. We are not doing any cover up, we are going to hear you and we are going to truthfully answer the questions that you want us to answer,” Odedina said.

CaRE2 Health Equity Center is having a town hall meeting online on Dec. 18th, anyone interested in asking questions about COVID-19 vaccinations is invited to attend. Click here to register.

