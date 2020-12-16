Ocala Fire Rescue first in the state to install a Safe Haven Baby Box

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An agency in Ocala is the first in the state to install a Safe Haven Baby Box.

Ocala Fire Rescue held an unveiling ceremony Tuesday for the box that was installed at the MLK First Responder Campus.

The box is designed for the safe and anonymous surrender of newborns by mothers in crisis.

The Safe Haven Baby Box has warming and cooling features as well as an alarm system to trigger an immediate 911 response.

The box is available for use 24-7.

