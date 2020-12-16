Ocala Wetland Recharge Park to close Wednesday for repairs

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Wetland Recharge Park will briefly close Wednesday.

According to the city, the park will be closed Wednesday to repair an underground problem that first started last week.

However, it is expected to reopen Thursday during regular hours.

The main goal of the park is to recycle millions of gallons of waste water in the Florida Aquifer.

