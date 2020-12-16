Advertisement

Santa Fe College receives its largest single donation ever

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa Fe College received its largest single donation ever.

The college received a $40 million from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

Santa Fe President Dr. Paul Broadie says the donation is truly transformational.

“We express our utmost gratitude to MacKenzie Scott for her philanthropic generosity and support which will impact the lives of generations, and serve to bolster our communities,” said Broadie. “This donation, coupled with our strong academic programs, as well as our partnerships with our universities and business and industries, will introduce our students to limitless opportunities.”

“This monumental gift will enable Santa Fe College to serve our community in ways never before dreamed,” added SF’s Vice President for Advancement, Chuck Clemons. “Aspirations can now become a solid future for many underrepresented students.”

According to the press release, the money will be used to increase access to educational opportunities and advance the college’s mission of adding value to the lives of students and enriching the community.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

