State of Florida releases plan for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution

In this Monday, July 27, 2020 file photo, a nurse prepares a syringe during a study of a...
In this Monday, July 27, 2020 file photo, a nurse prepares a syringe during a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, N.Y. With coronavirus vaccines on the horizon, when and where will most Americans get their shots? Many of the details are still being worked out, as regulators review the first vaccine candidates. A federal panel of vaccine experts is meeting this week to consider Pfizer's vaccine, and again next week for Moderna's.(AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announces the State of Florida’s initial distribution plan for the Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Florida is expected to distribute 367,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine next week, pending Emergency Use Authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) - which will be voted on at the end of the week.

Unlike the Pfizer vaccine, this vaccine does not require ultra-cold storage, which means the state will be able to distribute it quicker.

The plan is to send doses to 173 hospital locations across 43 counties.

RELATED STORY: First healthcare workers receive COVID-19 vaccine at University of Florida Health Shands Hospital

The hospital in NCFL set to receive this batch of vaccines include:

  • AdventHealth Ocala
  • Lake City Medical Center
  • North Florida Regional Medical Center
  • Ocala Regional Medical Center
  • UF Health Rehab Hospital
  • UF Health Shands Hospital

Find the full list HERE.

On Wednesday morning, the first few healthcare workers at University of Florida Health Shands Hospital received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Stay with WCJB as we continue to follow the latest with the COVID-19 vaccine and the distribution.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

