State of Florida releases plan for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announces the State of Florida’s initial distribution plan for the Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Florida is expected to distribute 367,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine next week, pending Emergency Use Authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) - which will be voted on at the end of the week.

Unlike the Pfizer vaccine, this vaccine does not require ultra-cold storage, which means the state will be able to distribute it quicker.

The plan is to send doses to 173 hospital locations across 43 counties.

The hospital in NCFL set to receive this batch of vaccines include:

AdventHealth Ocala

Lake City Medical Center

North Florida Regional Medical Center

Ocala Regional Medical Center

UF Health Rehab Hospital

UF Health Shands Hospital

On Wednesday morning, the first few healthcare workers at University of Florida Health Shands Hospital received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

