State of Florida releases plan for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announces the State of Florida’s initial distribution plan for the Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.
Florida is expected to distribute 367,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine next week, pending Emergency Use Authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) - which will be voted on at the end of the week.
Unlike the Pfizer vaccine, this vaccine does not require ultra-cold storage, which means the state will be able to distribute it quicker.
The plan is to send doses to 173 hospital locations across 43 counties.
RELATED STORY: First healthcare workers receive COVID-19 vaccine at University of Florida Health Shands Hospital
The hospital in NCFL set to receive this batch of vaccines include:
- AdventHealth Ocala
- Lake City Medical Center
- North Florida Regional Medical Center
- Ocala Regional Medical Center
- UF Health Rehab Hospital
- UF Health Shands Hospital
Find the full list HERE.
On Wednesday morning, the first few healthcare workers at University of Florida Health Shands Hospital received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Stay with WCJB as we continue to follow the latest with the COVID-19 vaccine and the distribution.
Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.