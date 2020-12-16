Advertisement

Tubing will stop on part of the Ichetucknee River this spring

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) -Tubing is set to end on parts of the Ichetucknee river starting this upcoming spring.

In a plan discussed Tuesday by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), the upper portion of the river in the Ichetucknee Springs State Park will be off-limits to tubing by May of 2021. That part of the river would instead be open paddling. Tubing would then increase in the lower portion of the river within the park.

DEP officials say tubers in particular have a negative impact on underwater vegetation because they touch the bottom of the river. An agency study shows that a decrease in the number of people enjoying the river during the pandemic allowed some of the vegetation to grow back, showing that the river can recover if allowed.

Map of Ichetucknee State Park
Map of Ichetucknee State Park(Ichetucknee State Park)

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In late November, the first one was discovered in Utah and more than 40 have popped up across...
Monolith found in Gainesville
Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) celebrates with teammates after making a basket during a...
UPDATE: Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson transported to UF Health Shands
Gator football team sounds off after loss to 37-34 loss to LSU
Florida football team sounds off after loss to LSU
A 31-year-old nurse who works in the COVID unit at Tampa General was the first to receive the...
First COVID-19 vaccine administered in Florida, first batch arrives at UF Health
FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2019 file photo, Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) looks on during...
Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson remains critical but stable after collapse

Latest News

Marion Sexual Abuse Sentencing
After denying to sexual abuse of a child a Marion County man is changing his plea
ACPS board considering closing Terwilliger Elementary School due to rezoning options
ACPS board considering closing Terwilliger Elementary School due to rezoning options
Cars on University Ave.
Gainesville city commission pushes toward pedestrian safety ordinance
Cars on University Ave.
Gainesville city commission pushes toward pedestrian safety ordinance