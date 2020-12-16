Advertisement

UF Health to use newly approved COVID-19 treatment device

By James Hamlin
Dec. 16, 2020
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health is the first in the Southeast to use a newly approved device to help a patient hospitalized with COVID-19 recover faster.

The device is called a novel diaphragmatic neurostimulator, and was approved by the FDA for emergency use in Coronavirus patients on ventilators.

It uses electrodes to stimulate a person’s diaphragm, helping them breathe while intubated.

The first patient with the device at UF Health was able to breathe on their own after a week.

A second patient has started using the pacer.

